Kalki Koechlin Confirms Relationship With Boyfriend Guy Hershberg With Instagram Post?

Gully Boy actress Kalki Koechlin seems to have made her relationship with boyfriend Guy Hershberg official on Instagram. The actress posted a sweet picture of the two, who had for a long time been rumoured to be in a relationship.

Kalki posted a picture with her boyfriend Guy on Instagram, wherein Guy is kissing Kalki on her cheek at a seaside location. Kalki is donning a boho grey and mustard dress whereas Guy is sporting shorts and a t-shirt. Calling Guy her 'favourite', Kalki wrote, "It's always a Sunday when I'm with my favourite caveman." (sic) The photo received a lot of love from Kalki's fellow actors, Richa Chadha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Tilottama Shome.

Kalki was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The two had hit it off after working together on Dev D, and tied the knot in 2011. However, they decided to go their separate ways after four years, and filed for divorce in 2015. Although they are exes, the two share a warm and friendly relationship now. Kalki and Anurag most recently collaborated on the Netflix original series, 'Sacred Games 2', which released to raving reviews from critics and fans.

MOST READ: Dia Mirza Is In Awe Of Shilpa Shetty; Praises Her For Going Eco-Friendly This Ganesh Chaturthi!