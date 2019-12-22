Kalki Koechlin Embraces Motherhood As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump In The Recent Photoshoot

Kalki Koechlin is regarded as one of the versatile actors in the Bollywood industry. She made us see her talent through her roles in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy and Sacred Games. The actress took to her social media a few months back to reveal that she is carrying a baby. Her post was flooded with a lot of wishes and happy comments. Eventually, very often she was seen posting positive thoughts about motherhood and pregnancy.

Kalki, who is in her final trimester now, had shared pictures of her recent maternity photoshoot, and it has undoubtedly set the internet on fire. She is seen in gorgeous green floral print attire, flaunting her baby bump. The pictures show that she is more than happy to welcome her first baby with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. She took to Instagram to share the jaw-dropping pictures.

Take a look at the pictures below:

She captioned a picture as, "Water has been my best friend during this last trimester🌊".

Caption of another picture read, "And of course yoga got my back!" While sharing the third click she mentioned, "A mama can never have too many cushions..."

It is also reported that, Kalki has started to learn lullabies in other languages to sing for her baby. She is involving herself playing Ukulele. According to a report, Kalki feels that the new born should be kept away from all limelight. She wants her child to be grown in a normal way rather than of a celebrity kid.

(Social media posts are unedited)

