    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kalki Koechlin Embraces Motherhood As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump In The Recent Photoshoot

      By
      |

      Kalki Koechlin is regarded as one of the versatile actors in the Bollywood industry. She made us see her talent through her roles in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy and Sacred Games. The actress took to her social media a few months back to reveal that she is carrying a baby. Her post was flooded with a lot of wishes and happy comments. Eventually, very often she was seen posting positive thoughts about motherhood and pregnancy.

      Kalki, who is in her final trimester now, had shared pictures of her recent maternity photoshoot, and it has undoubtedly set the internet on fire. She is seen in gorgeous green floral print attire, flaunting her baby bump. The pictures show that she is more than happy to welcome her first baby with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. She took to Instagram to share the jaw-dropping pictures.

      Take a look at the pictures below:

      kalki

      She captioned a picture as, "Water has been my best friend during this last trimester🌊".

      Caption of another picture read, "And of course yoga got my back!" While sharing the third click she mentioned, "A mama can never have too many cushions..."

      kalki

      It is also reported that, Kalki has started to learn lullabies in other languages to sing for her baby. She is involving herself playing Ukulele. According to a report, Kalki feels that the new born should be kept away from all limelight. She wants her child to be grown in a normal way rather than of a celebrity kid.

      (Social media posts are unedited)

      Also Read:

      Kalki Koechlin Talks About The Crazy Fluctuations In Her Content Cravings During Her Pregnancy

      Kalki Koechlin Thinks There Is A Danger Of Theatre Becoming A Stepping Stone To Bollywood

      Kalki Koechlin Opens Up About Her Pregnancy And How It Took Her By Surprise

      Pregnant Kalki Koechlin Reveals She Faced A Lot Of Trolling For Having Kid Out Of Wedlock!

      Kalki Koechlin Looks All Radiant As She Sports Her Baby Bump Like A Boss

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue