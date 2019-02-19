Kalki Koechlin Is Glad That Zoya Akhtar Has Not Censored Women In Their Roles: Gully Boy

Alia Bhatt is no doubt one of the top actresses in the Hindi film industry right now, and she has proved it yet again with her performance in Gully Boy. Alia plays the fiery tempered Safina in the movie, a young girl who does not tolerate any other woman trying to flirt with her boy friend or steal him. In almost every scene, Alia and Ranveer create magic.

But the one scene that has got everybody talking is (SPOILER ALERT) is where Safina, in the second half of the movie, feels there is something brewing between Murad, played by Ranveer, and Sky, played by Kalki Koechlin, and smashes a beer bottle on Sky's head. While there were many that were applauding Safina during the scene, some felt that the scene was a little extreme.

However, Kalki begs to differ from those who feel that the scene was unnecessary. Talking to Bollywood Life, Kalki said, "We've spent 1000s of years telling what women should be and should not be. So I think it's great that Zoya (Akhtar) has gone ahead and not censored women in their roles. And Alia plays a certain kind of character who has a very fiery temper. So I think she's done a fabulous job in representing Safina. And no one is black and white in the movie. It's not a story about how you should behave, and you should not behave. These are real, raw characters and I am glad they're being portrayed realistically."

Isn't that an interesting and progressive perspective on the scene?

Gully Boy has surpassed expectations of movie goers who were very eager to watch a story on the underground rap scene in Mumbai, and an underdog's story at that, through the lens of director Zoya Akhtar. The movie has been storming through the box office since its release and has also earned rave reviews from critics.

