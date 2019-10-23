Kalki Koechlin Looks All Radiant As She Sports Her Baby Bump Like A Boss

Kalki Koechlin talks about her psychological thriller web series Bhram; Watch video | FilmiBeat

It wasn't long ago when actress Kalki Koechlin made the announcement that she's expecting her first kid with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Now, as per latest reports, the actress has been showing off her baby bump like a boss. Usually, actresses prefer to be low-key during such times, but Kalki seems to be quite different! See for yourself, below. This was Kalki at Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival With Star.

The actress who's about five months pregnant, earlier had revealed, "It's too early to speak of motherhood, but I can say that pregnancy wakes you up. It heightens your awareness physical through your sense of smell, taste, breath and body awareness. Mentally, it guides you to not retaliate but respond in stressful situations. It is an emotional state of daily discovery and excitement which outweighs the ups and downs of mood swings. Let's see what the third trimester brings."

She also addressed how ex Anurag Kashyap had taken the news and had said, "He's just welcomed me to the parents' club and told me to call if I need anything. Seeing Aaliyah (Anurag's daughter) growing up and my own brother Oriel too, I've already got a glimpse into this role of a lifetime."

She also spoke about coping with her pregnancy and said: "God, the first three months were terrible! I have developed so much respect for all the mothers out there who work or have to go through all this without emotional support. The second trimester is fun. I have the energy to work-out and I am cheerful at work. The kicks are amazing. Feels like there's a little footballer in there!"

Kalki is due in December or January 2020.