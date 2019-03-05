Kalki Koechlin: I'm Not Able To Find Interesting Characters In Bollywood, That's My Only Complaint!

I'm Not Able To Find Interesting Characters!

Though she has consistently gained praise for her work in films like Margarita, With a Straw, Waiting and the recent Gully Boy, the actor says finding a well-written role is always a challenge. "It's one of my constant complaints. To find interesting characters that have layers to them is difficult. They are few and far in between. It's an amazing feeling for an actor when you do get such roles."

The actor will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video's latest India original Made in Heaven, created by filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The web series is directed by Zoya, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava and Prashant Nair. Kalki says it is a tough job for the writers to come up with a good script as it involves following multiple narratives with equal focus, especially when it is a web series.

Hero-Heroine Should Not Be The Focus Anymore, Says Kalki

"It's not just one narrative. You have to follow all the characters. Especially in commercial cinema, we have a tendency to have the 'hero-heroine' in focus. But within a more extended storyline like in this show, you get to see all the characters," she says.

I Love Exploring The Complexity Of The Characters I Play

The 35-year-old actor says there are different combinations that come into play that makes her choose a script. "Sometimes I've loved my character but not the script and even the opposite. It's all about where you are in life and what you want to do," she says. Kalki says she loved exploring the complexity of her character, Faiza Naqvi, a friend to Sobhita Dhulipala's lead role of a wedding planner.

The Lives Of Upscale Modern Indian People

"I didn't read the story I only read my part and loved it. It was interesting how throughout the series you get a chance to see this person, through her therapy sessions she undergoes, how she's crumbling. It was a pretty complex character to play," she says. Made in Heaven is a drama series reflecting the lives of upscale modern India, narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners, set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings.

The series also stars Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shweta Tripathi, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi among others. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the upcoming series starts streaming across 200 countries and territories on March 8.