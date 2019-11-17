Kalki Koechlin Opens Up About Her Pregnancy And How It Took Her By Surprise

Actress Kalki Koechlin, in a recent interview, spoke at length about her pregnancy. Kalki first revealed the news of her pregnancy in the month of September. The mommy to be has been sharing adorable pictures of her baby bump on social media. The actress is expecting her first child with pianist boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

Kalki stated "This was an unexpected pregnancy. In the first two months, I didn't feel any maternal instinct. It felt like an alien invasion, where this little thing was acting like a vampire, sucking out everything from my body. When I heard the heartbeat for the first time, I got excited. The first trimester was bad but I am through that phase and looking forward to the due date in January,"

When quizzed if she plans on getting married to her boyfriend, the 35-year-old actress stated "We are not averse to marriage but we don't want to rush into it just because I am pregnant. If it is necessary for the documentation, bureaucracy and school registrations of our child, we will consider it. But when it comes to our romantic commitments, we have enough validation from each other and our families, too."

Kalki also confessed that her Israeli pianist boyfriend has been extremely supportive and patient throughout the pregnancy, she added" There were days where I would snap at the drop of a hat but he was calm. He has been present for all the gynecologist appointments and the classes where they teach you breathing techniques for labour."

The actress who is in her third trimester now was last seen in the second season of Sacred Games. On the work front, the actor is focusing on the new season of BBC's My Indian Life.