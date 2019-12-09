Kalki Koechlin Talks About The Crazy Fluctuations In Her Content Cravings During Her Pregnancy

    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kalki Koechlin is pregnant with her first child, and like most expectant mothers, she is having some major fluctuations with her cravings; but it is not food cravings for Kalki. She says that her content consumption patterns have been fluctuating like crazy the last few months.

      Kalki Talks About Content Cravings During Her Pregnancy

      "This whole pregnancy for me has been so surreal but it has definitely played a number on my likes and dislikes! I've always loved watching movies of different kinds, but my choices have been fluctuating like crazy these last few months," said Kalki, according to Pinkvilla.

      Kalki is expecting a child with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg, an Israeli classical pianist. Although not very out there with their PDA, the couple has dropped some major couple goals on social media, after Kalki confirmed the relationship on Instagram a few months back.

      "Good content on Hotstar Premium is what has been keeping my content cravings satisfied. Having travelled the world, gorging on multi-ethnic films and shows from around the globe, I realized just how many scripts and books brimming with brilliance, are waiting to be introduced to us," continued Kalki, and mentioned some of her favourites on the streaming platform. 'The Notebook', 'True Detective', 'Godfather Of Harlem', 'Silicon Valley', and others are currently on her list.

      Kalki was married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in 2011, but they split after two years. The two share a warm friendship today.

      Talking about her pregnancy, Kalki had said that she did not feel any maternal instinct the first few months. She described it as an alien invasion, where the little thing was acting like a vampire, sucking out everything from her body. She revealed that she got excited the first time she heard the heartbeat of her baby.

      Story first published: Monday, December 9, 2019, 18:40 [IST]
