Kanchana 2 Remake: Here's How Akshay Kumar's Role Will Be Different From The Original Film!

This Is How Akshay's Film Will Be Different From The Original Flick

As per a Mid-day report, major changes have been made to the script - while the original movie featured an easily scared character, Akshay will essay the role of a fearless man who does not believe in ghosts.

The Makers Have Reworked The Narrative

The report further quoted a source as saying, "While the premise remains the same, Akshay's character has been chalked out as one who doesn't fear the supernatural. The makers also reworked the narrative to create a meaty role for Kiara Advani, who plays Akshay's wife."

Akshay's Character Will Be Possessed By The Ghost Of A Transgender

"In the original film, the hero's mother and sister-in-law have pivotal parts. In the Hindi counterpart, the sequence where Akshay's character is possessed by a ghost - the turning point in the story - will take place at Kiara's house.

Her character will play a crucial role in his exorcism. Finally, Akshay will be possessed by one ghost - that of the transgender, Laxmi - and not three ghosts as seen in the Tamil movie," the source further revealed.

A Busy Year For Akshay

Besides this film, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Mission Mangal, Good News, Housefull 4 and a film on Prithviraj Chauhan.