Kangana Ranaut-Aditya Pancholi Controversy: Actress & Sister Rangoli Issued Summon By Mumbai Court

Sometime back, Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi had filed a criminal defamation case against Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel in 2017. Reportedly, the Ranaut sisters have been issued summons by a Mumbai court on Tuesday. The next hearing in the matter has been fixed for July 26.

A summon is a document which tells a defendant that he or she is being sued and asserts the power of the court to hear and determine the case.

For those who ain't aware, Kangana had alleged that she was in a abusive relationship with Aditya when she was starting her career in Bollywood. The actress had also claimed that she had approached his wife Zarina Wahab for help but she had refused.

Later, when Kangana spoke about Aditya in a derogatory manner in an interview to a news channel in September 2017, the actor and his wife filed against her at Andheri's magistrate court.

Back then, Aditya was quoted as saying by PTI, "Kangana and her sister Rangoli dragged my wife, son and daughter (into the matter) which was not good. I am concerned about myself and my family. I can't be called a woman-beater or an abuser or (accused of) the image that she has given me. I am not going to sit back and take all of this."

He had also demanded an apology from Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel.

Recently, Aditya's wife Zarina Wahab too had spoken in his defense and said, "I know him better than anyone else. He has never hidden anything from me. I know what has happened in the past. He has done no wrong."

