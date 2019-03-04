Kangana Ranaut Advocates Stopping Release Of Indian Films In Pakistan

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who advocated the destruction of Pakistan after the Pulwama attack, has suggested Indian films could be stopped from releasing in the neighbouring country in future.

The actor, in the eye of the proverbial storm for her controversial remarks after the February 14 attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in which 40 soldiers were killed, also indicated that releasing films in Pakistan is not a 'significant statement'.

Kangana's film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi opened in Pakistani theatres on January 25, the same day it released in India. Asked about the movie's release in the neighbouring country, the actor told reporters Sunday night, "When a film is distributed, they have the digital copy. (But) You can stop future releases."

"To get it back from them, we will have to send the army, which we had sent by air. But they didn't get my DCP back," she quipped in an apparent reference to Indian Air Force's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on February 26.

Kangana had also come down heavily on actor Shabana Azmi and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who cancelled their trip to Karachi for a tribute to Kaifi Azmi, and questioned their decision to organise the event "in the first place when Pakistani artistes have been banned after Uri attacks".

She also said she would take the same route with the films she produces in future, adding "It's not that it (Pakistan) is a very big territory. It's almost insignificant".

Questioned on her remarks on Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, the actor said the film's release in Pakistan was in accordance with the distribution and trade network and she had no say in the matter.

"The distribution and the trade was going like that... Obviously, I am not the minister in-charge of the trade of how things are happening in the country. But if you ask me, the sentiment of the country is very important, of the jawan families.

"Is it (not releasing Indian films in Pakistan) significant statement? No. These are just small steps. But if that's all we can do, we should."

In the wake of Pulwama attack, the makers of films such as Total Dhamaal, Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, Notebook and Kabir Singh announced they would not be screening their movies the neighbouring country.

Following the Balakot air strike, Pakistan government called for a ban on Indian content, including films and 'made-in-India advertisements' in the country.

Credits - PTI