Kangana Ranaut Spotted At Airport; Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover Get Lovey Dovey

Kangana's Savvy Airport Look

Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning as she returned from her holiday in Geneva, Switzerland. One of our favorite celebs when it comes to airport looks she sported a casual - cool avatar today. Kangana wore a black leather jacket with denims, and black knee length boots. She completed her look with a pair of snazzy sunglasses. We had all seen videos and photos of Kangana enjoying skiing on the Swiss Alps celebrating the success of Manikarnika.

KJo Also Snapped At The Airport

Karan Johar was also spotted at the Mumbai airport today. Karan is known for his love for high street fashion. At the airport, he sported a quirky floral bomber jacket over a black tee and black sweatpants with black sneakers. He carried a cute Louis Vuitton backpack.

Bipasha & Karan Get All Lovey Dovey

Bipasha Basu and her hubby Karan Singh Grover were snapped by the paparazzi in Juhu. Bipasha couldn't keep her hands off Karan as he made funny face to the cameras. Bipasha looked trendy in a navy blue t-shirt with black tights and a pair of flip flops. Karan, on the other hand, wore a long graphic tee with a black jacket over it, and teamed it with ripped jeans and flip flops.

Little Taimur May Be Done With The Paps

Taimur Ali Khan visited his cousin Innaya Kemmu at her house today and the paps spotted him. Tim Tim looked cute in a red tee with checkered shorts and a pair of red crocs. Taimur looked rather grumpy as he was clicked by the shutterbugs. Looks like the little Nawab might be done with his fascination with the paparazzi.

Bhumi Pednekar Spotted

Bhumi Pednekar was snapped as she was leaving the Tips office in Mumbai. She sported a red tee with black denims, and carried a backpack. On the work front, Bhumi will next be seen in Sonchiriya alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and others. The movie is scheduled for release on March 1st, 2019.