Kangana Ranaut Spotted At Airport; Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover Get Lovey Dovey
Kangana Ranaut returned to Mumbai on Friday morning after a holiday in Geneva, Switzerland. Known for her snazzy airport looks, Kangana today donned a casual avatar. Karan Johar too was snapped at the airport today in his usual high street fashion avatar. Bipasha Basu and hubby Karan Singh Grover couldn't keep their hands off each other as they were clicked by the shutterbugs. Taimur Ali Khan was spotted at his cousin Innaya Kemmu's house this afternoon. He looked rather grumpy when he was snapped by the paparazzi. Bhumi Pednekar was snapped at the Tips office in Mumbai. Check out all their photos!
Kangana's Savvy Airport Look
Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning as she returned from her holiday in Geneva, Switzerland. One of our favorite celebs when it comes to airport looks she sported a casual - cool avatar today. Kangana wore a black leather jacket with denims, and black knee length boots. She completed her look with a pair of snazzy sunglasses. We had all seen videos and photos of Kangana enjoying skiing on the Swiss Alps celebrating the success of Manikarnika.
KJo Also Snapped At The Airport
Karan Johar was also spotted at the Mumbai airport today. Karan is known for his love for high street fashion. At the airport, he sported a quirky floral bomber jacket over a black tee and black sweatpants with black sneakers. He carried a cute Louis Vuitton backpack.
Bipasha & Karan Get All Lovey Dovey
Bipasha Basu and her hubby Karan Singh Grover were snapped by the paparazzi in Juhu. Bipasha couldn't keep her hands off Karan as he made funny face to the cameras. Bipasha looked trendy in a navy blue t-shirt with black tights and a pair of flip flops. Karan, on the other hand, wore a long graphic tee with a black jacket over it, and teamed it with ripped jeans and flip flops.
Little Taimur May Be Done With The Paps
Taimur Ali Khan visited his cousin Innaya Kemmu at her house today and the paps spotted him. Tim Tim looked cute in a red tee with checkered shorts and a pair of red crocs. Taimur looked rather grumpy as he was clicked by the shutterbugs. Looks like the little Nawab might be done with his fascination with the paparazzi.
Bhumi Pednekar Spotted
Bhumi Pednekar was snapped as she was leaving the Tips office in Mumbai. She sported a red tee with black denims, and carried a backpack. On the work front, Bhumi will next be seen in Sonchiriya alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and others. The movie is scheduled for release on March 1st, 2019.
