    Kangana Ranaut: Akshay Kumar Needs To Be Given Credit For Bringing Women-centric Films To Forefront

    By
    |

    Kangana Ranaut is known for her strong opinions and never fails to call 'a spade a spade'. Recently in an interview with Spotboye, the 'Judgementall Hai Kya' actress spoke about how women-centric films are looked down upon by cinema-going audiences, who she alleged are around 80 per cent males.

    In the same interview, the leading lady also praised Akshay Kumar for bringing up a women-centric film like 'Mission Mangal' to the forefront.

    Kangana Is All Praises For Akshay Kumar

    Kangana Is All Praises For Akshay Kumar

    The actress told the publication, "Mission Mangal (MOM) is essentially a women scientists achievement film. But Akshay somewhere needs to be given credit that at least he is bringing these films to the forefront, otherwise, these stories never get okayed. It is not that Mission Mangal just happened, it happened 5-6 years ago and it is only thanks to him that it is coming to light today."

    It's Okay If Big Stars Lend Their Star Power To Women-centric Films: Kangana

    It's Okay If Big Stars Lend Their Star Power To Women-centric Films: Kangana

    She further continued, "It is only thanks to people like Kamal Jain and Mr Goenka that Rani Laxmibai was made. It wasn't because of my stardom. Rangoon had flopped, Simran had flopped. Few males decided to support Manikarnika hence it was made so that responsibility they need to recognise and also to completely denying to play an important part ina women-centric film by male heroes is so bad and it is so wrong. If big stars are giving their faces and lending their star power to such projects it is ok."

    Kangana Explains How The Need For A Hero Is Still Mandatory In Films

    Kangana Explains How The Need For A Hero Is Still Mandatory In Films

    "The entire system works against women-centric films. First of all the audience, 80% of the audience is the male audience. It isn't that they are against women-centric films but there are these uneducated male audiences whose idea of films is very limited. Whose ideas of films mainly is very sensual cinema, so obviously the large part of our audience is that and is a big obstacle and they are not accepting of a woman as the leading force of the film. There has to be a hero's face and women need to be a secondary part to that."

    The 'Manikarnika' Star Makes A Valid Point

    The 'Manikarnika' Star Makes A Valid Point

    "For my films also I have seen how distributors react and how the system reacts to the women-centric films. So to be fair with the nature of films, women are subtler beings and we can't deny that.

    Our stories are subtle and whatever films Vidya Balan or I have done they are essentially very subtle in terms of what they convey and how they are executed. So such films are not for those who have no patience and have a rats attention span. How do you make a person like that sit through a subtle film-like Queen? So it is also a gender issue. It is how women are devalued for their contribution just because they do not have the testosterone muscle."

    Kangana Ranaut ATTACKS Bollywood Again; Says Lot Of Selfish People Have Indifference For Country

