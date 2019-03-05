Kangana Ranaut & Ankita Lokhande Are The New BFF In Town? See Inside Pics From The Manikarnika Bash

Yes, Kangana & Ankita Are The New BFF In Town!

Right from the beginning, Ankita Lokhande has always praised Kangana Ranaut in almost every single interview and even Kangana has responded positively to Ankita. There is not a whiff of a catfight between the two and they behaved like a fine-tuned machine.

No Mudslinging, Despite All The Other Actors Lashing Out At Kangana Ranaut

Several actors and crew members were fired or walked away from Manikarnika citing Kangana Ranaut's high-headedness and unleashed their anger against her for months. Despite all of this, Ankita Lokhande was supportive towards Kangana and kept the morale high during and after the shoot.

Kangana & Ankita Were Always A Team!

From the shooting days to the promotions, after the release and up until the success bash, Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande were always like a team and stood by each other and looked out for each other's back. This is certainly what BFFs do and they're doing it right!

Kangana Ranaut Is A Beauty, Says Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande shared a few inside pictures from the Manikarnika success bash on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "At #manikarnikasuccessparty party with this beauty @team_kangana_ranaut . It has been an amazing journey and I am looking forward to many more."

Set The Dance Floor On Fire

Both Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande set the dance floor on fire during the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi success bash.