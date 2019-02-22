Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Team To Throw A Grand Success Bash, Confirms Ankita Lokhande
Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi successfully crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office and is still doing a decent business even after three weeks of its release. Ankita Lokhande revealed that the crew has planned to throw a grand bash to celebrate the film's success and stated that it'll be a night to remember. Manikarnika faced a lot of hurdles right from the beginning and despite all, the movie triumphed and surely it's a time to party as their hard work has paid off.
There Will Be A Success Party For Manikarnika Very Soon!
"My debut film has done 100 crore. I do not know how many people get that with their first film. I am very happy about that and there will be a success-party very soon. I am celebrating my success every day," said Ankita Lokhande at the recently held event.
I Got All That I've Asked For, Says Ankita
"I enjoyed playing Jhalkari. The reviews were great. The film has done 100 crore. What more can I want?" she said in utmost joy.
My Sincerity Towards Work Has Increased
"I don't know if life has changed but my sincerity towards work has increased and after people have liked and showered so much love, I really want to present myself better," she summed it up.
On Top Of The World
Both Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande are on top of the world and this proves that even women-centered movies can make big moolah at the box office.
