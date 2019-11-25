Kangana Ranaut Announces Film On Ram Mandir Titled 'Aparajitha Ayodhya'; Read Details Here!

Recently, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had informed that her sister's production house named after Manikarnika, the erstwhile Queen of Jhansi, will be telling stories about topics which people fear to discuss. Well, folks, the 'Rangoon' actress has finally announced her first film as a producer.

Kangana Ranaut is all set to produce a film on Ram Mandir court case titled 'Asparajitha Ayodhya' which has been grabbing headlines all over the country.

Speaking about why she chose this subject as her first production, the actress revealed, "The Ram temple has been a burning topic for hundreds of years. As a child born in the '80s, I have grown up hearing the name Ayodhya in a negative light because the piece of land on which was born a king, who was the epitome of sacrifices, became the subject of a property dispute. The case has changed the face of Indian politics and the verdict has ended the centuries-old dispute while embodying the secular spirit of India."

She further added, "What makes 'Aparajitha Ayodhya' different is that it is the journey of the protagonist from a non-believer to a believer. And since, in a way, it reflects my personal journey, I decided it would be the apt subject for my first production."

The film scripted by 'Baahubali' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad will hit the shooting floors next year.

Meanwhile, the first look of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Thalaivi' was recently unveiled on social media. The movie touted to be a trilingual (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu) has the actress essaying the role of celebrated female actor-politician Jayalalithaa. Besides this film, Kangana is also a part of 'Dhaakad'.

