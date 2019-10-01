    Bigg Boss Season 13 Bigg Boss Season 13
      Kangana Ranaut As 'Chotu' In This Throwback Picture Shared By Rangoli Is All Things Adorable!

      Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel are two sisters who are thick as thieves in the Hindi film industry. The two display constant support for each other, and don't mind confronting others in Bollywood in defence of one another. Although, sometimes, their constant embroilment in controversies does get a bit much, who are we to argue? Recently, Rangoli, who is Kangana's elder sister, shared an adorable throwback picture with their mother, and we are getting serious nostalgia for the 90s. Check it out!

      Kangana Is Adorable As ‘Chotu’ In This Throwback Pic!

      Rangoli shared a throwback picture of Kangana and herself posing with their mother, from the year 1998. All three are twinning in red. Rangoli captioned the picture, "Look what I found a picture of Chotu and me with mom, can anyone spot the calendar behind with year written on it ?" Guess we know what Rangoli calls Kangana now.

      Kangana received much critical acclaim and love from audiences for her performance in Judgementall Hai Kya. She starred opposite Rajkummar Rao after five years, the last film being Queen. Judgementall Hai Kya also starred Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Shergill, and Amrita Puri, and was directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.

      The 'Queen' of Bollywood now has a slew of projects lined up. She will next be seen in a sports drama on Kabbadi directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Panga. Kangana will also be seen on the screen essaying the role of Tamil Nadu's late Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa, in a biopic titled Thalaivi. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, sometime in 2020.

      Another film that Kangana is working on right now is Dhaakad, an action flick, whose teaser was dropped recently. Kangana's avatar as a fierce action hero/villain has left audiences thrilled to catch the movie in theatres!

