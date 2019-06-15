Kangana Ranaut ATTACKS Karan Johar Again: A 'Smear' Campaign Was Started By His Gang Against Me

Kangana Opened Up About Her Infamous Viral Wooden Horse Video

"I know who released that video. Two other actors of the nepotism gang were also learning horse-riding at the same place as me. They practised for one day and got so sore that they didn't return. I was galloping and doing all sorts of stunts. The wooden horse was only used for close-up shots. Just because they cannot ride a horse they got jealous of me and released the video."

The Actress Says People Were Forced To Speak Against Her

"I rode a horse in Rangoon too, it's not new for me. Mishti said she was asked to speak up, but who is making her speak? It's all about ganging up against me. Sonu and I share a personal trainer. Again, situations were manipulated to force people to speak against me."

Kangana Lashes Out At Karan Johar Again

She further added, "Some trade experts were forced to show our film's collections as half of the actual numbers. All the people who pretend that they don't have PRs send the maximum number of mails against others.

One smear campaign was started by Karan Johar's gang against me by paying reviewers. When I talk about it, people think I sound like a loony character, but what option am I left with?"

'Rangoli Says People Have Taken Advantage Of My Absence On Social Media'

"I can't invest so much time on something that doesn't deal with an issue. Rangoli says that people have taken advantage of my absence on social media.

She says that though I have helped people build hospitals and gifted a Rs two-and-half-crore flat to my yoga teacher, nobody knows about these things as I don't talk about it. Sometimes she makes videos of me to share online. I find it funny, but she feels it's important.

'How Do I Become A Person Who Records & Documents Everything?'

She further added, "In my past relationships I never made videos and even that went against me... Today, everything must be proved with photos and videos. How do I become a person who records and documents everything, so no one questions me tomorrow? I can't live like that, it's strange."

The Actress Has This To Say About Her Sister Rangoli Grabbing Headlines With Her Tweets

"When Rangoli was in Mumbai, she wanted her social environment to be pleasant, she has a family and her husband was working in the city at the time. Now, she has no f**ks to give and I like that kind of freedom. I don't sit on her head and tell her what she should say. She is her own person and she has quietly observed all these industry people. Being an ostrich, keeping our eyes shut, has not helped us at all. So now she is completely at it. (laughs)"