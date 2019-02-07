Kangana Ranaut Attends Manikarnika Special Screening; Kriti Sanon Looks Absolutely Chic At Airport

Kangana, The Queen Of Slaying Saree Looks

Kangana Ranaut slayed the saree look at a special screening held for her latest film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She looked beautiful in a navy blue saree with floral embroidery on it. Kangana has been riding high on the success of Manikarnika. It has been very well received by the audiences and is even doing well at the box office. However, it has been a bumpy ride for the film owing to the controversies it has faced. Kangana turned co-director for the first time with the film.

Kriti Looks So Chic At The Airport

Kriti Sanon looked absolutely chic and stylish at the airport today. She was wearing a white tank top with a brown blazer and matching pants. She sported white sneakers and a pair of sunglasses to complete her look. Kriti is also set for the release of her next film, Luka Chuppi, a romantic comedy. She will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the movie, and the trailer has been well received. The movie is scheduled for release on March 1st, 2019.

Baby Nawab & Daddy Nawab Go For A Walk

Taimur Ali Khan and his daddy Saif Ali Khan were snapped outside their home in Bandra today. While Taimur was being taken for a walk by his nanny, his dad followed them a few minutes later with an adorable looking dog. Taimur was enjoying his stroll wearing a dark blue t-shirt, grey shorts and white sneakers. Saif, on the other hand, looked casual in a pink tee and green shorts.

Rajkummar & Patralekha Twin In White

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha were spotted before heading to an event today. The couple twinned in matching outfits. They both wore a white t-shirt with black denims and smiled for the cameras. The two have been in a steady relationship for a while now and have been quite vocal about it.