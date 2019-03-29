ANOTHER ATTACK! Kangana Ranaut Calls Ranbir Kapoor An IDIOT Leaving Netizens ARGUING With Each Other

Kangana Hits Ranbir & Karan Over Nepotism

"Maybe you don't know, but I know who gives out news [about me]. That's why whenever I do something; it is to put them in their place. I am me, and you are you, is where the words 'nepotism', and 'outsider', come from. Because they feel superior to others."

Kangana Justifies Why She's Upset With Ranbir's Statement

When asked "If one feels they aren't qualified enough to comment on something, or don't wish to go public with it, is that not okay as a personal choice?", to which Kangana replied, "What is a celebrity? A celebrated human being, who reflects [on] what the masses [want].

Maybe they [the masses] don't even know what is good for them. That responsibility, of reflecting on that psyche, lies on them [the celebrities]. Hence going forward, they should be addressing concerns, if we are talking about the collective development of a community, or nation.

Kangana Says Celebs Like Ranbir Should Be Condemned

"If it's just about capitalism, that's different - you do your thing, and I do mine. It will be good to talk like that, maybe 50 years down, when we don't have the highest [levels of] malnutrition in the world. Right now, if somebody talks like that, they should be condemned."

Kangana Calls Ranbir An 'Idiot'

"As a society, we need to decide whether these idiots should be our role-models, because we get what we deserve. So we need to talk about it. They can make as much money as they want. That's not the problem."

Netizens React To Kangana's Statement

Satyam Katare‏ @SatyamKatare5: "Dear Kangna I'm big fan of urs and hardly skip your movie. Your powerful statements makes you what you are a perfection queen. However, I feel from a while that your powerful statement turing into some low class publicity remarks. Please stop that #KanganaRanaut @TheKangnaRanaut." [sic]

Mohabbatein‏ @sidhartha0082: "#KanganaRanaut a lot of respect to you for your journey, it is really not easy for a pahadi girl with no higher education coming to a new city and building the career. But I just didn't like the way you target #RanbirKapoor .You called him idiot ,it z really bad." [sic]

Sweety‏ @sweetsobti15: "lol this is crazy too but at least #RanbirKapoor is not psycho for sure..while #KanganaRanaut is queen of lies and president of psycho people :p" [sic]

While Some Slammed Kangana, Some Praised The Actress' Bold Statements

Spring Dive‏ @Bitterati_91: "#RanbirKapoor is a self entitled product of #Nepotism, a womaniser, an ignorant citizen. Spineless momma'sboy who never acknowledged relationship but faking with #AliaBhatt now for film publicity. People who worship him as idols are the ones who celebrate #sexism. #KanganaRanaut ." [sic]

Meera Swiftie‏ @manisim1: "Hats off #KanganaRanaut. We respect you." [sic]

Ibrahim‏ @IamIbradil: "#KanganaRanaut is exposing the snakes of bollywood and i love it." [sic]

