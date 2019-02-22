Kangana Ranaut Caught Riding A Fake Horse During Manikarnika Shoot; Gets Trolled Mercilessly

An unseen video of Kangana Ranaut, in which she can be seen riding a fake horse on the sets of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, is going viral on the social media and netizens are anything but impressed. Interestingly, while promoting Manikarnika, Kangana was quoted as saying, "I trained a lot in sword fights and horse riding. After riding the horse for two days straight I got a fever. I can only imagine the nerves of steel that Rani Laxmibai had." And now this viral video tells completely a different story and netizens are showing no mercy, while mocking at Kangana.

An user named iBat‏ @kartikjd wrote, "#KanganaRanaut #Kangana #Horse only Tom Cruise has the liberty to laugh here, he can laugh his heart out!." [sic]

Another user named ipsita das‏ @ipsitadasdbr wrote, "Gosh!! She almost fell off her #HighHorse there!!! #MentalHaiKya?! Be careful #KanganaRanaut !! You are a National Laugh Riot! We cannot afford to not have you around!" [sic]

Another user named @badar292 wrote, "All are laughing at her for being a liar though a good actress. She took away credit from the original director of the film Krish." [sic]

However, many backed Kangana Ranaut and one of her supporters named Kurmanath‏ @Kurmanath wrote, "Trolling #KanganaRanaut for the shoot on a dummy horse is purely sexist. From Bahubali to Salman Khan, and from Amitabh, Rajni, Chiranjeevi - - all the Rambos - - all do stunts green background, vfx. Why, some Telugu heroes even use 'wire work' in dance. #Manikarnika."

Another user also wrote DeepthiReddy‏ @DeepRK94: DeepthiReddy Retweeted Godman Chikna. Isn't a normal shooting for a close up shots?? If people see behind-the-scenes even for Hollywood movies, they will laugh and feel pity on themselves. It was a movie, an act not a real war. So hold ur balls morons. #KanganaRanaut @Rangoli_A @KanganaFanClub." [sic]

On a related note, Manikarnika has already entered Rs 100 crore club.