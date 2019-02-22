English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kangana Ranaut Caught Riding A Fake Horse During Manikarnika Shoot; Gets Trolled Mercilessly

    By
    |

    An unseen video of Kangana Ranaut, in which she can be seen riding a fake horse on the sets of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, is going viral on the social media and netizens are anything but impressed. Interestingly, while promoting Manikarnika, Kangana was quoted as saying, "I trained a lot in sword fights and horse riding. After riding the horse for two days straight I got a fever. I can only imagine the nerves of steel that Rani Laxmibai had." And now this viral video tells completely a different story and netizens are showing no mercy, while mocking at Kangana.

    An user named iBat‏ @kartikjd wrote, "#KanganaRanaut #Kangana #Horse only Tom Cruise has the liberty to laugh here, he can laugh his heart out!." [sic]

    kangana-ranaut-caught-riding-fake-horse-during-manikarnika-shoot-gets-trolled

    Another user named ipsita das‏ @ipsitadasdbr wrote, "Gosh!! She almost fell off her #HighHorse there!!! #MentalHaiKya?! Be careful #KanganaRanaut !! You are a National Laugh Riot! We cannot afford to not have you around!" [sic]

    Another user named @badar292 wrote, "All are laughing at her for being a liar though a good actress. She took away credit from the original director of the film Krish." [sic]

    However, many backed Kangana Ranaut and one of her supporters named Kurmanath‏ @Kurmanath wrote, "Trolling #KanganaRanaut for the shoot on a dummy horse is purely sexist. From Bahubali to Salman Khan, and from Amitabh, Rajni, Chiranjeevi - - all the Rambos - - all do stunts green background, vfx. Why, some Telugu heroes even use 'wire work' in dance. #Manikarnika."

    Another user also wrote DeepthiReddy‏ @DeepRK94: DeepthiReddy Retweeted Godman Chikna. Isn't a normal shooting for a close up shots?? If people see behind-the-scenes even for Hollywood movies, they will laugh and feel pity on themselves. It was a movie, an act not a real war. So hold ur balls morons. #KanganaRanaut @Rangoli_A @KanganaFanClub." [sic]

    On a related note, Manikarnika has already entered Rs 100 crore club.

    Read more about: kangana ranaut
    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 12:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue