    Kangana Ranaut Confirms Mental Hai Kya's Title To Be Changed!

    By
    |
    Kangana Ranaut reveals that the title of her upcoming film, Mental Hai Kya, will be changed after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) raised objection towards it and called it 'too harsh'.The film reportedly has got clearance from the CBFC with almost no cuts.

    Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora's New Picture Gets Attacked With Mean Comments!

    "There will be a mild, small change in the title of the film. Because they find it a bit too harsh. And we are more than happy to do that. Other than that there are absolutely no cuts. They were rather thrilled to see the film," Kangana told reporters during a media interaction.

    Members of the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) had written a letter to the CBFC seeking a change in the title of Mental Hai Kya stating they find it derogatory and demeaning to the mentally ill people.

    The makers denied that the film discriminates against people battling mental health issues and in fact, encourages the audience to embrace their individuality. Producer Ekta Kapoor had recently defended the film's title, saying it doesn't intend to offend or disregard anyone's sentiments.

    Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Mental Hai Kya also starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead, is scheduled to be released on July 26.

    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 16:56 [IST]
