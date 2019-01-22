English
    Kangana Ranaut Defends Rani Mukerji's #MeToo Comments; Calls Her An Epitome Of Women Empowerment

    For those living under the rock, Rani Mukerji recently was brutually trolled and criticized on social media for her comments on #MeToo movement. While speaking at the round table conference organized by Rajeev Masand, the 'Mardaani' actress had suugested that a sort of solution to the problem would be women getting themselves trained in the martial arts in order to defend themselves.

    She had further said, "I think as a woman you have to be that powerful within yourself, you have to believe that you're so powerful that if you ever come into a situation like that you have the courage to say 'back off.' I think you have to have the courage to be able to protect yourself," adding, "you have to take responsibility of your own self." Many netizens felt her statements 'problematic' and heavily bashed her on social media for it. 

    Recently while speaking to DNA, Kangana Ranaut spoke out in defense of Rani who has been the victim of trolls for her comments on women safety.

    Kangana Talks About The #MeToo Movement In Bollywood

    "The #MeToo Movement in Bollywood should be analysed on various levels. Also, we need to see that whatever has come out of it has meant something. People will think twice now because of certain things that were reported."

    The Impact Of #MeToo Movement

    "Earlier, everyone knew about some five-six names, but no one was doing anything about it. Today, they are out there exposed. Though that may not seem enough, it has some significance.

    At the same time, I feel this is not going in the right direction, because of the message we're giving to young girls."

    Kangana Comes To Rani's Defense

    "Like recently, Rani Mukerji was attacked because of her views on a show. It's sad to see that a woman was getting bullied and trolled for the cause of women's empowerment."

    Kangana Feels Maybe Rani Wasn't Able To Articulate Herself

    "Maybe Rani was not able to articulate herself, but if you see the way she leads her life, she is the epitome of women's empowerment. Anyone who knows her wouldn't find her weak or timid."

    Kangana Defends Rani's Statements

    She further added, "There are people who talk a lot, but they don't necessarily live up to it. She's definitely one of those who lives up to it. So, that is scary about this whole thing."

