Kangana Ranaut Defends Rani Mukerji's #MeToo Comments; Calls Her An Epitome Of Women Empowerment

Kangana Talks About The #MeToo Movement In Bollywood

"The #MeToo Movement in Bollywood should be analysed on various levels. Also, we need to see that whatever has come out of it has meant something. People will think twice now because of certain things that were reported."

The Impact Of #MeToo Movement

"Earlier, everyone knew about some five-six names, but no one was doing anything about it. Today, they are out there exposed. Though that may not seem enough, it has some significance.

At the same time, I feel this is not going in the right direction, because of the message we're giving to young girls."

Kangana Comes To Rani's Defense

"Like recently, Rani Mukerji was attacked because of her views on a show. It's sad to see that a woman was getting bullied and trolled for the cause of women's empowerment."

Kangana Feels Maybe Rani Wasn't Able To Articulate Herself

"Maybe Rani was not able to articulate herself, but if you see the way she leads her life, she is the epitome of women's empowerment. Anyone who knows her wouldn't find her weak or timid."

Kangana Defends Rani's Statements

She further added, "There are people who talk a lot, but they don't necessarily live up to it. She's definitely one of those who lives up to it. So, that is scary about this whole thing."