WHAT A LOOK! Kangana Ranaut’s DESI DRAMA At Cannes Film Festival Will Leave You Speechless

Kangana Ranaut channels her desi vibe as she makes her first appearance at Cannes 2019. The lady opted for a Falguni Shane Peacock corset with a dramatic twist and it will surely leave you all impressed.

Kangana sported a gold kanjivaram sari by Madhurya Creations and paired it with a pair of purple opera gloves and we're totally rooting for her sassy appearance. Have a look..

The actress also met Mr. Amit Khare and Mr. Prasoon Joshi at India Pavilion at the French Riviera.

Actress Kangana Ranaut with Mr. Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of I & B, Govt. of India and Mr. Prasoon Joshi, Writer, Poet, Chairman, CBFC at India Pavilion at the French Riviera. pic.twitter.com/vp9pkgSBkZ — FICCI FRAMES (@FICCIFRAMES) May 16, 2019

Speaking of her look for the day, Kangana had earlier revealed, "The clothes I wear will have drama. At the same time, as an Indian actor on a global platform, I have the responsibility of endorsing our weavers and wearing outfits that reflect our rich cultural heritage."

She had further added, "My stylist Ami Patel and I have been brainstorming for a few weeks. We, along with Falguni and Shane Peacock, are designing a unique saree. The idea is to revive the forgotten weaves and bring them to the fore so that the world is more aware of our rich fabrics and culture."