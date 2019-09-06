Kangana Ranaut Donates 42 Lakhs To A Tree Planting Initiative Aiming To Revive Cauvery!

Kangana Ranaut is going all out to support a large scare tree planting initiative to revive river Cauvery. The actress has donated Rs. 42 Lakhs to the Cauvery Calling initiative. Speaking at a press conference that she held to bring awareness to this initiative, Kangana said that she will be donating every year as this is a 12-year project.

Kangana's contribution will amount to the raising of 1 lakh saplings which will be planted in the Cauvery river basin. This initiative is an action-oriented response to address the issue of dying rivers in the country. Although we may think of Kangana as the queen of controversies, she sure does her bit to give back to the world around.

She spoke about the issue with optimism, as something that can be resolved if we all come together. "When I hear things about Amazon being on fire and Aarey trees being cut, I really get panicked but I don't want everyone to get panic attack about that. Instead, we should do our bit and donate to plant trees so that we can solve an existing problem," she said.

Kangana urged everyone to take part in donating trees, as the situation is not something we can take lightly anymore. "We cannot expect under-privileged people to donate. The people who can, donate at least 2 saplings on behalf of them. This will bring a huge change in our environment."

Along with Kangana, Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannah Bhatia are also passionately campaigning for this project.

