    Kangana Ranaut Dressed Classily For Manikarnika Interview; Kartik Aaryan Sweats It Out At Gym!

    The fierce actress Kangana Ranaut attended an interview regarding her upcoming film Manikarnika today. Like always, Kangana dressed to impress, looking utterly classy in an ethnic ensemble. The young Kartik Aaryan was snapped after sweating it out at the gym. We also snapped Malaika Arora heading to the gym, with her hair all windswept. We spotted Rani Mukerji at the airport looking cool in a casual avatar. Check out today's celeb spotting!

    Kangana Dressed To Impress

    Kangana Ranaut sure knows how to dress to impress. She looked absolutely classy in a white churidar and kurta, with a gorgeous double layered pearl necklace. She left her hair au-naturale and wore dark lips. Kangana was attending an interview for her upcoming film Manikarnika. She will be seen playing the role of Jhansi Laxmibai, the warrior queen. On Wednesday, she was seen at Manikarnika's music album launch.

    Kartik Aaryan Looks Totally Hot!

    Kartik Aaryan was snapped after sweating it out at the gym today. He looked handsome in a black t-shirt, black tracks and white sneakers. He finished his gym look with a red hat. A total hunk right?

    Malaika's Windswept Hair AS She Heads To Gym

    Another gym look we got to see today was Malaika Arora's. She was snapped getting out of her car. Malaika wore a light blue tank top and cute printed shorts. She finished her look with a snazzy pair of aviators. Her hair was all windswept as she headed to the gym. It is being reported that Salman Khan is very angry with Malaika, Arjun Kapoor and Boney Kapoor for Malaika and Arjun's dating rumors.

    Rani Mukerji's Casual Airport Look

    Hichki actress Rani Mukerji was spotted at the airport in the early hours of Thursday. Rani sported a casual look to the airport. She wore a black Gucci sweatshirt and black tights. She finished up her look with a pair of bright pink sneakers. Rani was recently in the center of a social media row over her comments on the MeToo movement in Rajeev Masand's Actresses' Round table.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 19:29 [IST]
