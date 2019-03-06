Kangana Ranaut Is An Elegant Sight At The Airport; Dia Mirza Goes Casual For Her Airport Look

Kangana Ranaut Looked Elegant At The Airport Today

Kangana Ranaut is the queen of airport looks, impressing us with every outfit whenever she is snapped at the airport. Kangana was snapped heading to Coimbatore for a meditation program on Wednesday morning looking elegant in a pastel green salwar kameez with an off white checkered dupatta. Kangana has received much praise for her last movie, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She will next be seen in Mental Hai Kya, starring Rajkummar Rao, Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Shergill, Amrita Puri and Mimoh Chakraborty.

Dia Mirza Kept Her Airport Look Casual

Dia Mirza kept her look casual to travel comfortably at the airport on Wednesday afternoon. The actress sported a yellow ochre top teamed with denims, and a floral printed zip up jacket. She wore brown ankle length boots to go with her outfit. Dia was last seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic, ‘Sanju', starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and others, and directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Sophie Choudry Was Also Snapped At The Airport

Sophie Choudry was also snapped at the airport on Wednesday evening. She was sporting a white top with crimson red joggers. She sported a pair of classic white sneakers to go with her casual outfit, and accessorized with 90s style sunglasses. To complete her look, Sophie carried a black and white hand bag, and flashed a gorgeous smile for the cameras when snapped.

Amyra Dastur Made Heads Turn With Her Gym Look Today

Amyra Dastur made heads turn in her gym attire when she was spotted on Wednesday afternoon. She was wearing a black tank top with grey sweatpants, and a cool pair of yellow tinted sunglasses. After starring in the Netflix film Rajma Chawal, Amyra will next be seen in Mental Hai Kya, starring Kangana, Rajkummar Rao and others. The movie is set to release on May 24th, 2019.