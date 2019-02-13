Kangana Ranaut Finds Support In Vidya Balan; Latter Showers Praises On Her Film 'Manikarnika'!

Kangana Had Lashed At B-Town Celebs For Ignoring Manikarnika

At a media event, the actress said, "Industry people are being absolutely obnoxious and ganging up against the film. They are not saying anything and ignoring it. The racket is so strong that even a small-time actor is secretly messaging me praising the film. You know, they don't dare write it on social media."

The Actress Had Renewed Her Attack On Bollywood Gang

Kangana had singled out Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan specifically for not publicly voicing their appreciation of her work, even though she has praised their work in the past.

Finally, Kangana Has Found Support In Vidya Balan

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Vidya Balan showered praises on Manikarnika. The actress said, "I have watched Manikarnika and I am blown away by the amount of hard work that's gone in because its there for everyone to see. And the war sequences are amongst the best ones I have ever seen in any Indian film."

Sushmita Sen Too Applauded The Film

In a recent interview, the former beauty queen said, "I'm so proud of Kangana. God bless her. It took courage to do what she did and singlehandedly make a brilliant film. I wish her all the best!"

Neetu Chandra Watched Manikarnika In LA & Called Kangana The Best Amongst All

She took to Twitter and wrote, "Saw #Manikarnika in #LA I must say there is nothing in d world which can stop me 4m favouring #Kangana at every level! Kangana you don't have any fight with #Bollywood because there is no one like you here. D ones who think dre is (haha) can't even stand close to u. CONQUERED "