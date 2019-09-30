Kangana Ranaut's First Kiss Was Messy; Actress Shares Intimate Details About Her First Relationship!

Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Her First Relationship

The actress shared, "I had my first relationship at 17-18. I was in Chandigarh. My friend was on a date, and I ended up with her date's friend. He was a cute Punjabi guy. He was 28 and I was 16-17."

The Guy Thought Kangana Was Too Young To Be In A Relationship

"He looked at me and he was like, ‘You're a kid'. He figured that I was too new in the game. I was heartbroken. I personally feel that I'm an obsessive lover. I used to message him saying, give me a chance, I'll grow up," the actress further added.

Kangana Froze When She Kissed For The First Time

Recalling her first kiss as messy, she shared, "I could not kiss him, so I practised kissing on my palm. My first kiss wasn't magical at all, it was messy. Mera muh freeze ho gaya tha (My mouth froze), I couldn't move. Ladke ne bola muh hilao toh zara! (The boy said, move your mouth a bit!)."

Kangana Used To Hallucinate About Her Teacher Who Was Her First Crush

"Pehla pyaar was with my teacher. When you are young, your heart still beats for your teacher. By 15 or 16, guys don't even have moustaches, so there's just a teacher in front of you to fall in love with. I was in the 9th standard, I had a crush on my teacher. At that time, the song, Chand Chhupa Badal Mein had released. So, I used that dupatta and hallucinated about him," the actress revealed at the conclave.