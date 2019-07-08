VIRAL VIDEO! Kangana Ranaut Gets Into An UGLY FIGHT With A Journo At Judgemental Hai Kya Event

Kangana's War-of-words With The Journalist

During the Q & A session at the song launch event, when the journalist introduced himself before asking the question, Kangana cut him off and instead lashed out, "You were bashing Manikarnika. Have I done anything wrong by making a film on nationalism? You called me a jingoistic woman who is making a film on nationalism."

The Journo Gave It Back To The Actress

The journalist denied the accusations and replied back that he hadn't tweeted anything along the same lines, adding that, "You cannot intimidate a journalist because you are in a powerful position."

Kangana Lost Her Cool & Continued Blasting Him

"Of course there can be differences, but I have given you interviews before. You came to my van to interview me during Manikarnika, spent at least three hours there and we had lunch together. However, things have changed drastically after that. You had messaged me also, so don't tell me I am trying to intimidate you."

Here's What Happened Next

The journalist, however, confirmed that he hadn't texted Kangana and the interview lasted only half an hour. He also said that he never had lunch with her.

Kangana Accused The Journalist Of Harming Her Brand

"If you have the prejudice of twisting whatever I say, I cannot speak to you," the actress further added and accused him of conducting smear campaigns against her.

A Quick Recap

Earlier, the journalist had taken to Twitter to share what happened at the Manikarnika success party. After the Pulwama attack, Kangana had slammed Shabana Azmi and some others for organising an event in Pakistan, considering Pakistani artistes were banned in India after the Uri attack. "How, then, would you view the release of Manikarnika in Pakistan despite the same Uri attack?", he had asked the actress back then.