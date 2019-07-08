English
    VIRAL VIDEO! Kangana Ranaut Gets Into An UGLY FIGHT With A Journo At Judgemental Hai Kya Event

    By
    |
    Kangana Ranaut FIGHTS with journalist during Judgementall Hai Kya song launch; Watch Video FilmiBeat

    After taking digs at Bollywood brigade, Kangana Ranaut has stirred up a new controversy; but this time, it's the media who is her target. Yesterday at the song launch event of her upcoming film, 'Judgemental Hai Kya', the actress got into an ugly fight with a journalist from PTI, accusing him of bashing 'Manikarnika' and running a smear campaign against her.

    Check out the viral video here-

    Kangana's War-of-words With The Journalist

    During the Q & A session at the song launch event, when the journalist introduced himself before asking the question, Kangana cut him off and instead lashed out, "You were bashing Manikarnika. Have I done anything wrong by making a film on nationalism? You called me a jingoistic woman who is making a film on nationalism."

    The Journo Gave It Back To The Actress

    The journalist denied the accusations and replied back that he hadn't tweeted anything along the same lines, adding that, "You cannot intimidate a journalist because you are in a powerful position."

    Kangana Lost Her Cool & Continued Blasting Him

    "Of course there can be differences, but I have given you interviews before. You came to my van to interview me during Manikarnika, spent at least three hours there and we had lunch together. However, things have changed drastically after that. You had messaged me also, so don't tell me I am trying to intimidate you."

    Here's What Happened Next

    The journalist, however, confirmed that he hadn't texted Kangana and the interview lasted only half an hour. He also said that he never had lunch with her.

    Kangana Accused The Journalist Of Harming Her Brand

    "If you have the prejudice of twisting whatever I say, I cannot speak to you," the actress further added and accused him of conducting smear campaigns against her.

    A Quick Recap

    Earlier, the journalist had taken to Twitter to share what happened at the Manikarnika success party. After the Pulwama attack, Kangana had slammed Shabana Azmi and some others for organising an event in Pakistan, considering Pakistani artistes were banned in India after the Uri attack. "How, then, would you view the release of Manikarnika in Pakistan despite the same Uri attack?", he had asked the actress back then.

    Kangana Ranaut Says Her Enemies Work Hard On Exposing Themselves So Badly - Whom Is She Hinting At?

