Kangana Ranaut Plans To Go Silent For 10 Days Before Her 32nd Birthday, Here's The Reason!

Kangana Ranaut plans to go in Silent zone for 10 days; Here's why| FilmiBeat

Of late, Kangana Ranaut has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for her controversial statements and she's also got a reason to rejoice- the success of her recently release film 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' which had her playing Rani Laxmibai on the big screen.

The actress will soon be celebrating her 32nd birthday on March 23. But before, that she has already got her birthday plans in place and has also decided on a pre-birthday gift for herself.

Kangana Plans To Visit Coimbatore As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Kangana is all set to leave for Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu where she will be attending a wellness programme. Kangana Will Remain Silent For 10 Days The report further states that the programme, which takes place in complete silence, will involve meditation. The Actress Wants To Gift Herself This Pre-birthday Gift Kangana was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror, "I have been practising yoga since I was around 16-17. The program I am about to attend is an advanced one. I had been meaning to do this for a while now. This year, it happened to fall close to my birthday. Ten days of silence is a big commitment, but I wanted to be a birthday present for myself." Kangana's Birthday Plans Soon after this wellness camp, Kangana will head to Manali where she will ring in her birthday with her close family members.

Right after her birthday, Kangana will resume shooting for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary's Panga. The tabloid quoted the actress as saying, "I start my Kabaddi practise in Manali. They are sending a trainer for that there."

Besides this film, Kangana will also be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Faked Their Names To Pull Off Their Secret Wedding In Italy!