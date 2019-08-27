Kangana Ranaut Is Happy That People Noticed Her Wearing A Saree Worth Rs. 600; Here’s Why!

Kangana Ranaut GETS trolled for wearing Rs 600 saree with expensive bag | FilmiBeat

Kangana Ranaut recently made news for wearing a cotton saree worth Rs. 600. Although some people appreciated her for her modesty and thought that she rocked the saree, trollers struck at her for being hypocritical and pairing the saree with expensive branded fashion products. Kangana is happy that for whatever reason, people noticed what she was wearing, because she wants to bring attention to the over-consumption of resources in the fashion industry.

Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel had shared this photo of the former wearing an inexpensive organic saree, and captioned it, "On her way to Jaipur today, Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata. She was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it's heart breaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn. Please support our own before international brands take away this also from them. Indian weavers." This post got many people talking about it.

On that note, Kangana told IANS, "I'm happy, people have noticed it. I tell the fashion industry we, as a generation, are over consuming resources. We got to be considerate. Also, the shaming (of people) for repeating outfits and recycling fabrics should be stopped."

She added, "They got to appreciate that spirit. Also, we spend so much on organic stuffs when they come from fancy stores. But we don't really see the people -- farmers and handicraftsmen. They are so poor that they can't afford pesticides and synthetic fabrics and are organic, by default. We don't realize that. We got to appreciate that."

"Just because it's from the roadside (shop) doesn't mean it's not good. When you buy it from a big store, it does make it a different stuff," she concluded.

Kangana was last seen in Judgmentall Hai Kya, starring opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in a sports comedy titled, 'Panga', which will also star Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, and Richa Chadha.

