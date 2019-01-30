Kangana Ranaut Has The Last Laugh: Manikarnika Mints Money At The Box Office!

Kangana Ranaut Is Quite Superb, Says Fashion Director Madhur Bhandarkar

"I have seen Manikarnika and I like it. Kangana's performance has been quite superb. She is a thorough professional. It is a great sign that women-centric films are doing well. Buoyed by the success, I believe more and more filmmakers will shell out bigger budgets for female-centric films," said Madhur Bhandarkar to Deccan Chronicle.

Women-centric Films Are Here To Stay!

"I have worked with Kareena Kapoor for a female-centric film, Heroine (2002), and I remember the film was praised for Kareena's superlative performance. So, I know the kind of satisfaction we get after coming to know that the film is doing well."

Bollywood Should Appreciate Kangana Ranaut's Work, Says Mohit Suri

"It is about time that we give credit to Kangana for coming up with a fantastic film. If the film is good, let's appreciate it," said film-maker Mohit Suri.

Kangana Ranaut Proved Her Mettle!

"I have worked with her for a couple of films like Raaz and know her very well... Considering what all has happened to the film, I want to salute her for proving her mettle yet again with Manikarnika."