A Sudden Change Of Heart? Kangana Ranaut Heaps Praises On Kareena Kapoor, Calls Her A Perfect Woman
Right after the Pulwama terror attacks, Kangana Ranaut was all guns blazing against Bollywood celebrities who refused to speak out against Pakistan. However, it looks like there's a sudden change of heart as she stopped her harsh words and ended up praising Kareena Kapoor instead. Yes, Kangana Ranaut called Kareena Kapoor an epitome of beauty and also called her a perfect woman.
Kareena Kapoor Is A Perfect Woman, Says Kangana Ranaut
"Kareena is absolutely lovely. She is one of those graceful, dignified people. I always see her and feel that if you have to be an actress, wife or mother, it should be like her. She is the epitome of a perfect woman. She always encourages me and sends me positive messages. She is a very inspiring woman," she said during a recent interview.
Something Good For A Change
It's good to see Kangana Ranaut actually praising Kareena Kapoor out in the open and it comes as a refreshing change to see her praising someone finally.
Waiting For Kareena Kapoor's Response
Now that Kangana Ranaut has heaped praises on Kareena Kapoor, we should wait and watch what Bebo has to say about this. It sure would be quite interesting!
Here's How Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Ranbir Kapoor Previously
''Hum politics ke bare mein kyu bolein? Humne kya kiya? Humne kuch nahi kiya. Aise nahi chalta, you have to be responsible. Ranbir Kapoor was telling somebody ki mere ghar mein toh bijli paani ata hai, main kyun politics se...?... Desh ki wajah se aapka ghar hai. Ye deshvasiyon ka hi paisa hai jisse aap Mercedes mein baithte hain. How can you talk like that?"
