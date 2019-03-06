English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    A Sudden Change Of Heart? Kangana Ranaut Heaps Praises On Kareena Kapoor, Calls Her A Perfect Woman

    By
    |
    Kareena Kapoor Khan gets appreciation from Kangana Ranaut for her support | FilmiBeat

    Right after the Pulwama terror attacks, Kangana Ranaut was all guns blazing against Bollywood celebrities who refused to speak out against Pakistan. However, it looks like there's a sudden change of heart as she stopped her harsh words and ended up praising Kareena Kapoor instead. Yes, Kangana Ranaut called Kareena Kapoor an epitome of beauty and also called her a perfect woman.

    Kareena Kapoor Is A Perfect Woman, Says Kangana Ranaut

    "Kareena is absolutely lovely. She is one of those graceful, dignified people. I always see her and feel that if you have to be an actress, wife or mother, it should be like her. She is the epitome of a perfect woman. She always encourages me and sends me positive messages. She is a very inspiring woman," she said during a recent interview.

    Something Good For A Change

    It's good to see Kangana Ranaut actually praising Kareena Kapoor out in the open and it comes as a refreshing change to see her praising someone finally.

    Waiting For Kareena Kapoor's Response

    Now that Kangana Ranaut has heaped praises on Kareena Kapoor, we should wait and watch what Bebo has to say about this. It sure would be quite interesting!

    Here's How Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Ranbir Kapoor Previously

    ''Hum politics ke bare mein kyu bolein? Humne kya kiya? Humne kuch nahi kiya. Aise nahi chalta, you have to be responsible. Ranbir Kapoor was telling somebody ki mere ghar mein toh bijli paani ata hai, main kyun politics se...?... Desh ki wajah se aapka ghar hai. Ye deshvasiyon ka hi paisa hai jisse aap Mercedes mein baithte hain. How can you talk like that?"

    Most Read: Rakhi Sawant: I Can Go To The Border & Destroy Pakistan With 100 KG Bombs, I Can Die For India

    Read more about: kangana ranaut kareena kapoor
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 10:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 6, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue