A Sudden Change Of Heart? Kangana Ranaut Heaps Praises On Kareena Kapoor, Calls Her A Perfect Woman

Kareena Kapoor Is A Perfect Woman, Says Kangana Ranaut

"Kareena is absolutely lovely. She is one of those graceful, dignified people. I always see her and feel that if you have to be an actress, wife or mother, it should be like her. She is the epitome of a perfect woman. She always encourages me and sends me positive messages. She is a very inspiring woman," she said during a recent interview.

Something Good For A Change

It's good to see Kangana Ranaut actually praising Kareena Kapoor out in the open and it comes as a refreshing change to see her praising someone finally.

Waiting For Kareena Kapoor's Response

Now that Kangana Ranaut has heaped praises on Kareena Kapoor, we should wait and watch what Bebo has to say about this. It sure would be quite interesting!

