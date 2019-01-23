Kangana Ranaut: I'm Like Manikarnika, We Both Have The Same Fighting Spirit!

I Am A Fighter By Heart, Exactly Like Manikarnika Herself

"In spirit, I am a lot like her. But, my spirit hasn't been tested the way her spirit was tested. She was put in very extreme circumstances. I would know how much of a Manikarnika I am only if I was put into that kind of situation, where I would be pressed against the wall. That's exactly when you know who you really are," said Kangana Ranaut to Indian Express.

Life Can Test You In Various Different Ways!

" In Life Of Pi, there is a beautiful scene where a vegetarian person has to eat raw fish to survive. Same way, life can test you in a way you cannot believe and you realise the kind of things you can do to cope with it. I would like to believe that I am very dignified, but that is because I always had the option of being dignified. What if I didn't have that option, then I don't know what I would do."

When Asked About The Controversies The Movie Had To Face

"When I look back, there were times when I thought it wouldn't be possible, and now I realise how we have sailed though it already. So, I believe there was constantly a divine energy that was intervening through this. I believe there is somebody bigger out there who is making things work."

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2019. Expectations are high on the movie and we're sure Kangana Ranaut will not disappoint her fans.