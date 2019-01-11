Kangana Ranaut: I Praised Lootera, Raazi; Why Do Others Pretend As If I Don't Exist?

Kangana Speaks About Feeling Judged, Attacked & Harassed

The actress said, "At that time when all this was happening I was feeling absolutely judged, attacked and harassed. I distinctly remember being in one of the dialogue sitting and ask Prasoon [Joshi] Sir why there is so much opposition when it comes to people like me."

Kangana Says This About Rejecting Films With Big Heroes

"There is also a whole lot of respect that I have and the biggest testimonial of this is the amount of work that I keep getting and it is absolutely criminal the kind of films that I let go off with big heroes and big production houses."

'I Don't Feel Threatened By Anyone Around'

"That is when he said something very interesting to me, which is mediocrity will always be threatened by talent. There is nothing mediocrity fears more than talent. Which I think is perhaps the case, because I don't feel threatened by anyone around or shy away from praising anyone."

Did Kangana Just Take A Dig At Sonakshi & Alia?

"I praised Sonakshi's Lootera the whole year and when I saw Raazi, I praised it and did not go into whose film it is. Why do others pretend as if I don't exist? Even though my trailer has crossed millions of views, why is that no one else wants to talk about it?"