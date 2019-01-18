Kangana Ranaut: I Will Destroy Karni Sena, Each One Of Them, If They Harass Me & My Film Manikarnika

I Will Destroy Karni Sena If They Continue Harassing Me, Says Kangana Ranaut

"Four historians have certified Manikarnika, we have got censor certificate as well, Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me if they don't stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them," she said to Pinkvilla.

There Is No Affair Or Dance Sequence In The Movie

"There is no affair shown in the film. Once the film releases on January 25, it will be clear. Manikarnika portrays Rani Laxmibai's strength and bravery as she fought for her motherland. We are proud to present this film, and are confident that it will resonate across age groups," said the production's house spokesperson.

Karni Sena Threatens To Destroy Properties If The Film Is Released Without Their Consent

"Time and again, we have seen that filmmakers try to take liberties by showing certain scenes adding titillation. We won't tolerate such nonsense. We had raised concerns in February last year. Despite the Supreme Court judgment, we didn't allow Padmaavat to release in many states. Manikarnika will face the same consequence. We have requested the producers to show us the film before its release. If they release it, we will damage property and won't be liable for it," said Karni Sena's National Head Sukhdev Singh Shekhavat.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi's Grand Release

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhasi is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2019 and huge expectations are on the movie and we're sure that Kangana will not disappoint the audiences and deliver a hit with this one.