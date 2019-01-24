Kangana Ranaut: I Will Not Apologize To Karni Sena & They Should Not Play Their Ego Card With Me!

I Will Not Apologise To Karni Sena, Says Kangana Ranaut

"I will not apologise to anybody. I have never apologised whenever I haven't made a mistake,'' said Kangana Ranaut during a media interaction while promoting Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Karni Sena Should Not Play Their Ego Card With Me!

''Rani Laxmibai is not my relative and I feel she is the daughter of the entire country so, we all should support the film. Shri Rajput Karni Sena should not play their ego card with me because I am not here to say sorry to anyone," she said.

We Have Shown Nothing Wrong In The Movie

''We have promised that we haven't shown anything wrong about Rani Laxmibai in the film so, they should support us,'' the actress added.

On Manikarnika Competing With Thackeray At The Box Office

"I just paid my tribute to him ahead of his 93rd birth anniversary. People of Maharashtra love and respect Balasaheb Thackeray, and you see, we all have become Maharashtrian because we have been working here for many years.''

There Is Immense Amount Of Love For Both Rani Laxmibai & Balasaheb Thackeray

''Similarly, Rani Laxmibai belonged to Maharashtra and she was the daughter of Maratha so, for both of them, there is an immense amount of love and respect in our hearts,'' Kangana Ranaut summed it up.