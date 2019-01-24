Kangana Ranaut: I Will Not Apologize To Karni Sena & They Should Not Play Their Ego Card With Me!
Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow on January 25, 2019 and expectations are high as the trailer was pretty impressive and won the audiences' hearts. However, it's not all bed of roses for the Kangana starrer as Karni Sena, the group that created havoc during the release of Padmaavat, has threatened to disrupt the movie's release and destroy property if the movie is not shown to them.
Kangana Ranaut shot back at Karni Sena and said that she'll destroy each one of them if they mess with her or create problems for her movie's release as she too is a Rajput and knows how to put up a fight. However, Karni Sena demanded the actress to apologise for her statements against the organisation and here's what Kangana Ranaut has to say...
I Will Not Apologise To Karni Sena, Says Kangana Ranaut
"I will not apologise to anybody. I have never apologised whenever I haven't made a mistake,'' said Kangana Ranaut during a media interaction while promoting Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
Karni Sena Should Not Play Their Ego Card With Me!
''Rani Laxmibai is not my relative and I feel she is the daughter of the entire country so, we all should support the film. Shri Rajput Karni Sena should not play their ego card with me because I am not here to say sorry to anyone," she said.
We Have Shown Nothing Wrong In The Movie
''We have promised that we haven't shown anything wrong about Rani Laxmibai in the film so, they should support us,'' the actress added.
On Manikarnika Competing With Thackeray At The Box Office
"I just paid my tribute to him ahead of his 93rd birth anniversary. People of Maharashtra love and respect Balasaheb Thackeray, and you see, we all have become Maharashtrian because we have been working here for many years.''
There Is Immense Amount Of Love For Both Rani Laxmibai & Balasaheb Thackeray
''Similarly, Rani Laxmibai belonged to Maharashtra and she was the daughter of Maratha so, for both of them, there is an immense amount of love and respect in our hearts,'' Kangana Ranaut summed it up.
