      Kangana Ranaut: I Would Never Be Where I Am Today If I Hadn't Planned My Actions The Way I Have

      Kangana Ranaut is one of the few actresses in Bollywood who doesn' fear to raise many pertinent issues in the film industry. The 'Manikarnika' star often grabs headlines for her controversial statements and digs at fellow Bollywood celebrities.

      Because of her habit of not sugar coating her opinions, and calling a spade a spade, the actress believes that many have understood her assuming that she says things at the spur of moment. In a recent interaction with a magazine, Ms Ranaut opened up like never before on her nature, and what people might misunderstand about her.

      The actress told the magazine, "I don't want to assume that they get this wrong about me, but I think some people believe that I am just going through life in a primitive way. Like, I wake up in the morning, do what I want to do and say what I want to say, and to hell with this and to hell with that. But that's not true."

      She further added, "To outsiders, my behaviour might seem reckless and chaotic. But it's a very organized chaos. It's a very organized kind of recklessness. A very carefully organized cluelessness. So, I don't want people to think that I have not considered the consequences of things I do or say. That there is no thought behind my actions. That may be I am out of control or something. That's not true. It's completely misunderstood. I would never be where I am today if I hadn't planned my actions the way I have, and if I have ever had a public outburst or meltdown or nasty fight, I can assure you that is exactly what I had wanted and intended to do."

      Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her next film, Panga, a slice-of-life sports drama. The film has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and will hit the screens on 24th January, 2020. Besides this film, she will also be seen in Thalaivi and Dhaakad.

      Saturday, December 21, 2019, 10:31 [IST]
