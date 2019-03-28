ARE THEY DUMB? Kangana Ranaut INSULTS Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Over Their S*XUAL LIFE & Age Gap!

Kangana Mocks Ranbir-Alia's Age Difference

Questioning the tag of ‘young stars' given to Alia and Ranbir, Kangana said, "And what is this thing of calling them young, Ranbir Kapoor is what 37 years old, young kid of the generation and Alia Bhatt just turned 27, my mother had three children at 27. This is absolutely unfair. Bacche hai ki dumb hai ki kya hai."

Kangana Takes A Sharp Dig At Ranbir-Alia's Sexual Life

"If we are asking about your sex life, that you are okay to discuss, put the pictures on Instagram, who I am f***ing, who I am not f***ing, that is fine but about the country, it's my personal choice," said Kangana.

Kangana Reveals Why She's Pissed With Ranbir & Kjo Gang

"These are people who feel absolutely exclusive, saying one has nothing to do with the rest of India. This is the kind of attitude that Karan Johar and gang thrive on. And a lot of negative PR about me has been happening from these people.

Maybe you don't know, but I know who gives out news [about me]. That's why whenever I do something; it is to put them in their place. I am me, and you are you, is where the words 'nepotism', and 'outsider', come from."

Kangana Also Reacted To Her 'Horse Video' Going Viral

Because they feel superior to others. We need to question that, and the fact that I also know who had released that horse video. If I tell you the name, you will be shocked. There is a lot of politics in the industry."

'Tanu Weds Manu Is Still Ahead Of Many Heroes' Highest Grossers'

Kangana also added how celebs are insecure and said, "People who are uncomfortable with me coming up, whether it is with Tanu Weds Manu (2011), or Manikarnika, which have [box-office] figures that no female-centric films have seen before."

Kangana Further Added.

"Tanu Weds Manu is still ahead of many heroes' highest grossers. And with Manikarnika, people are saying no hero has ever done action like this."

So, it is frightening many people - making them feel, ki hamari bhi period film aayegi, will we be compared? If in your business, journalism, it is not as simple as it looks, then how can it be in mine?"

How Would Ranbir & Alia React?

