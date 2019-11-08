Kangana Ranaut Is A Stunner In These Pictures From Brother Aksht Ranaut's Engagement Ceremony

Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht Ranaut got engaged to Ritu Singh, who hails from Haryana today (November 8, 2019). It is being learnt that Ritu is a doctor by profession.

While everyone from the event looked their best, it was Kangana who caught our attention the most. Spotted in a Benaras saree with minimal make-up and jewellery, the Manikarnika actress looked every bit resplendent. Check out her look here.

Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to post a picture of the lovebirds along with the caption, 'Dear friends please bless them for their new beginnings." Take a look at the tweet here.

Dear friends please bless them for their new beginnings 🥰 pic.twitter.com/DVVLPIP2bE — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) 8 November 2019

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is busy with Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi, a biopic on late politician J Jayalalithaa. The team was sometime back in Los Angeles for a look test and going by the pictures, we should say they seem to have had a blast.

Earlier, while speaking of Thalaivi, AL Vijay, who's directing the film had said, "It will portray the life of a strong woman who comes up and makes a mark in a male-dominated society. Kangana is putting on weight to suit the part, she is also taking up Tamil classes and Bharatanatyam lessons. The film will be starting from Jayalalithaa madam's 16th year. We'll be bringing in makeup specialists from the USA to work on Kangana's look. The opportunity to work with ace writer Vijayendra Prasad is proving to be quite enriching for me." (sic)

For the unversed, actor Arvind Swamy is playing late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran in the biopic.

