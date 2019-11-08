    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kangana Ranaut Is A Stunner In These Pictures From Brother Aksht Ranaut's Engagement Ceremony

      By
      |

      Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht Ranaut got engaged to Ritu Singh, who hails from Haryana today (November 8, 2019). It is being learnt that Ritu is a doctor by profession.

      Kangana Shines At Brother Akshts Engagement Ceremony

      While everyone from the event looked their best, it was Kangana who caught our attention the most. Spotted in a Benaras saree with minimal make-up and jewellery, the Manikarnika actress looked every bit resplendent. Check out her look here.

      Kangana Ranaut Is A Stunner In These Pictures From Brother Aksht Ranauts Engagement Ceremony

      Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to post a picture of the lovebirds along with the caption, 'Dear friends please bless them for their new beginnings." Take a look at the tweet here.

      Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is busy with Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi, a biopic on late politician J Jayalalithaa. The team was sometime back in Los Angeles for a look test and going by the pictures, we should say they seem to have had a blast.

      Earlier, while speaking of Thalaivi, AL Vijay, who's directing the film had said, "It will portray the life of a strong woman who comes up and makes a mark in a male-dominated society. Kangana is putting on weight to suit the part, she is also taking up Tamil classes and Bharatanatyam lessons. The film will be starting from Jayalalithaa madam's 16th year. We'll be bringing in makeup specialists from the USA to work on Kangana's look. The opportunity to work with ace writer Vijayendra Prasad is proving to be quite enriching for me." (sic)

      For the unversed, actor Arvind Swamy is playing late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran in the biopic.

      ALSO READ: Rangoli Chandel Slams Sooraj Pancholi For Speaking About Kangana Ranaut; Warns Media

      Read more about: kangana ranaut rangoli chandel
      Story first published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 17:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 8, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue