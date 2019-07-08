'Kangana Ranaut Is Full of Hatred', Netizens Slam Her Badly For Picking A Fight With A Reporter

@taeya_99

"I understood why Kangana spoke about nepotism and issues in the industry but she needs to stop speaking with hate all of the time in order for ppl to listen to her message. I will support her if she acts in a dignified way. I think More ppl would love her if she acts in a better way. I hope I make sense."

@greatnair8

"And she really needs to stop playing the "as a woman" card...I am a woman and I would hate to be like her. 😒 Plus the end ...why is everyone cheering her being an ass?"

@greatnair8

"Why is she so full of hatred for everyone. My God! Sometimes I feel sorry for her. Must be tiring to have an existence where you think everyone is bad. Then I look at other people who get embarrassed because of her this attitude and I feel she is just plain malicious."

@7060_jane

"Love the reporter for not taking any shit from kangana,...she likes to degrade people too much."

@saeedahtaliep

"This nautanki deserves any mud slung her way. A actual definition of ghatiya. Her and her sister. Don't like giving negative comments but if there is one person who deserves the negative backlash - it's Kangana Ranaut."

@likky.l

"Arey yaar........I don't understand y she is in dis way? Always she vl try to play a victim card. Y can't she just b like Deepika, Priyanka , Anushka etc.......they r not from star family.....she can take them as example na."

@bronze_copper_

"Huge respect for the journalist and for the calmness he handled the conversation. Just going through the whole argument, I personally really feel that the journo is speaking the truth and that he never texted her or had lunch with her...I am still waiting for Kangana to share those screenshots..."