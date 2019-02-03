Kangana Ranaut LASHES OUT At Aamir Khan & Alia Bhatt For Ignoring Her; Calls Them SHAMELESS & PETTY

Kangana Feels She Has Always Been Ignored

"In 2014, I don't think all the accolades were for me, it was for Phantom who was coming up and there were having screenings after screenings for people of Vikas and Anurag Kashyap. They had a lot of friends, so they used to come. I have always been absolutely ignored," said Kangana.

Kangana Take A Sharp Dig At Celebs & Call Them ‘Shameless’

"After Tanu Weds Manu also I have had so many trials, they would just not come. But when it comes to them, they call me shamelessly; I even sort of cancel my shoots and make sure I attend them. Now, I have stopped because it's getting too much."

Kangana Reveals Alia Had Sent Her Trailer Of Raazi

"These girls send me their trailers like Alia (Bhatt) sent me the trailer of Raazi and said, 'Please watch it'. For me, it was not a Karan Johar film or Alia film, for me, it was a film on Sehmat Khan, the girl who has given her everything to the country."

Kangana Calls Alia & Other Celebs ‘Petty’

Kangana further added, "How do these people become so petty? How do these people look at a film, like for an individual, "Arre yaar, iska na kuch ho jaye, main chup baithta hoon!"

How do they do that? How does it even work? For me, this is a revelation that this film, what Rani Laxmibai has done, is this freedom only mine? Doesn't it belong to anybody else?"

Kangana Mentions Aamir Khan’s Name As Well

"When Aamir called me for Dangal, Secret Superstar, I went all the way to Ambani's house. Dangal, for me, was a film about women empowerment. But they don't have time for any of my trails. I have two-three films coming up, but I don't expect people to write about them."

Kangana Hints At Celebs’ Double Standard

When Kangana was asked, if like other celebs, she too has reached out at them she said, "I have reached out to them. When I saw Raazi trailer, I called Alia and Meghna, I spoke to each one of them for half an hour.

But no response from anyone. This is a very strange sort of a racket. I don't know what they are threatened by."

What’s Your Take?

