Kangana Ranaut LIKES Karan Johar; Says He Is In Your Face Whatever He Is!

Despite Her Fall-Out With Karan Johar, Kangana Likes Him

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Kangana said, "There are people who live on their face value. Like Karan Johar, I really like him, he is in your face whatever he is."

Whom Is Kangana Hinting At?

She further added, 'But what are these people who use you for situations and then later on, buttering both side of the toast."

Kangana Took A Jibe At The Double Standards Of Few People In The Industry

The actress alleged that certain people in the industry who talk about women empowerment for hours did not have time to see her film, 'Manikarnika'.

The Actress Was Left Disappointed

Kangana was quoted as saying, "I had expectations from a few people and this film is not only about women empowerment, it's beyond that."

'Imtihaas Tumhe Maaf Nahin Karega'

Speaking about how nepotism has really hit the core of the industry, Kangana said, "This kind of ganging up, what it shows is it's really cruel face of them which I can't defend," further hilariously adding, "Imtihaas, tumhe maaf nahin karega."