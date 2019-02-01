Kangana Ranaut On Manikarnika Controversy: They Won’t Get Anything By Feeling Jealous

English
    Amidst all the praise and admiration Kangana Ranaut has been receiving for her performance as an actor and as a first time director in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, there have also been quite a few controversial statements made by the film's team. Manikarnika's co-director Krish gave an extensive interview to Bollywood Hungama in which he accused Kangana of stealing all the credit and excluding him and others from the filmmaking process. Kangana's sister Rangoli Ranaut has been strongly defending Kangana and slamming Krish for his comments. But now Kangana herself has something to say about the controversy. Read up!

    Manikarnika's Team Was Split On Kangana's Handling Of The Film-Making Proccess

    Manikarnika's co-director Krish had accused Kangana of hijacking the film-making process and taking away all the credits in the end. Actor Mishti Chakraborty claimed that many of her scenes were cut by Kangana. Writer Apurva Asrani also spoke up against Kangana, recalling the tussle that happened between them when they were shooting for Simran. But the rest of Manikarnika's team, including Prasoon Joshi, Ankita Lokhande and others backed Kangana. Today, Kangana finally made a statement about the whole controversy.

    Kangana Finally Spoke Up About The Controversy

    Kangana returned home from a holiday in Geneva and spoke to a few reporters on the way to her car at the airport. Talking about the controversy, As reported by Pinkvilla, Kangana said, "It is wrong of Krish to attack me like that. If he is right, then he can go ahead and prove it. Talking to the media, won't help him. Manikarnika is out and fortunately or unfortunately, I have directed the film. The film is out there and nothing can be done about it. To all those people who are saying that my role has been cut or I have edited a scene, I would like to say that whatever place I have achieved, whether as an actor or 3 times National award winner or filmmaker, I have got it myself and my father hasn't given it to me. Get this position on your own and by crying, it won't help anyone."

    Kangana Defended The Decisions She Took As A Director

    She further defended the decisions she had to take while directing the film which had not gone down well with co-director Krish. "I have taken all the final decisions. If Krish left the film in my hands, then it is my prerogative as a director to take the final calls. And to all those who are struggling in life, they should take inspiration from me. They won't get anything by feeling jealous or by attacking me," she said.

    She Suggest's Krish To Make A Film And Teach Her A Lesson

    "I would suggest Krish to take Sonu Sood, Mishti Chakraborty & Apurva Asrani and make a film to teach me a lesson," she added lightly in the end.

