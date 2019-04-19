English
    Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya Hits A Controversy; Psychiatrists Raise Objection To Film's Title!

    Rajkummar Rao-Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya has found itself in troubled waters even before its theatrical release. The film has received heavy flak from Indian Psychiatrist Society for selecting a title that is discriminating against the people who are tackling mental health issues.

    A Mirror Now report stated that the members of the Indian Psychiatric Society have complained against the makers in front of the Chairman of the Censor Board of Film Certification, Mr Prasoon Joshi. 

    Calling the title of the movie "discriminative, stigmatising, degrading and inhuman in projecting mental disorders and persons", they asked the authorities to remove the title and censor sequences violating the rights of those battling mental disorders.

    According to Hindu, the letter read, "We strongly demand that the title be removed with immediate effect preventing further damage to the modesty of mental health service users. We also demand to censor any sequence in the movie that is violating the rights of persons with mental disorder."

    Mrugesh Vaishnav, president, Indian Psychiatric Society told Hindu, "According to a study carried out by NIMHANS and the Health department of the government of India in 2016, 1/4th of the Indian population suffers from mental illness.

    There are lots of myths and misconceptions in our country surrounding mental illnesses. People still go to fake healers and often feel they are possessed. In this situation, when you have such a title of a film, it is wrong. The country is coming out of the stigma and media support is important. Members of the film fraternity have themselves come out with their stories. Will you call them mental?"

    Will the makers change the film's title post these objections raised by IPS? Looks like we will have to wait and watch.

    Directed by national award winning director Prakash Kovelmudi and written by Kanika Dhillon, 'Mental Hai Kya' is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Shaailesh R Singh's Karma Media and Entertainment. The film is slated to release on June 21, 2019.

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 16:06 [IST]
