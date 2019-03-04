Kangana Ranaut Mocks Karan Johar & Hrithik Roshan: They Will Never Be Where I Am!

Kangana Takes A Dig At Karan Johar And Hrithik Roshan

Speaking about the event, the 'Manikarnika' actress took on filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Hrithik Roshan, saying that, "they will never be where I am."

Kangana On Her Name Missing From 'List Of Best Actresses' On Koffee With Karan

The actress was quoted as saying, "I don't feel left out. I really feel I stand out. When you talk about actresses, here's a three-time National Award-winning actress. The Mr Johars of the world try to present a list of people whose acting abilities are questionable. It's brain-feeding of another magnitude."

Some People Need A Dose Of Chyavanprash- Kangana Pokes Fun At Karan

Kangana, who labelled Karan Johar as the "flag bearer of Nepotism" on his own show in 2017, poked fun at him again and said, "Karan mocked me on the IIFA stage and said that I am jobless and I am looking for jobs from him or something like that. I mean, look at my talent and look at your movies. I mean, really? He really called me jobless on some platform? I think some people need a dose of chyavanprash."

Kangana Didn't Spare Her Ex-flame Hrithik Roshan Either

Speaking about Hrithik's statement, in he said he didn't know Kangana on a personal level, Kangana said, "Talking about this so-called case which never actually happened, here's a person I have worked with in two films. He is completely denying even knowing me and getting away with it. How does that even happen?"

Kangana Calls Hrithik's Claims 'Absurd'

She further said, "You're saying that you don't know the person at all but you have worked with the same person for five years. One film took two years to make and the other took three years. How come you don't know the person? This is absurd."