      Kangana Ranaut’s Mother Dealt With Poverty And Worse; Kangana Dedicates ‘Panga’ To Her

      In Panga, Kangana Ranaut is all set to play a mother, who is also a former Kabaddi champion, trying to make a 'comeback' to the sport. Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to reveal that Kangana is dedicating this movie to their mother, Asha Ranaut. Rangoli also shared that their mother has seen major hardships in life but has never failed to give her best self to the children.

      Kangana Ranaut Dedicates ‘Panga’ To Her Mother Asha Ranaut

      Rangoli tweeted, "I asked Kangana how come she knows all the emotions and conflicts of a mother so well, she is so convincing as a mom, she said to know a mother you don't have to be a mother you just have to be a child, Panga is a performance from her dedicated to our mom Asha Ranaut," (sic).

      Panga is an Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial, which broke the record for the most viewed trailer in 2019.

      Rangoli continued in another tweet, "She must have seen worse days but we always saw best of her, a perfect human just a human should be, Happy birthday mom you are our guiding light," (sic).

      "Our mother has seen worse days of our fathers drinking problems, her daughter burnt with acid attack, her another daughter being subjected to harassment and bullying she has seen days of conflicts in the joint family over property issues, days of poverty...," (sic) she added.

      Apart from Kangana, Panga also stars Jassi Gill, Yagya Bhasin, Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is set to release on January 24, 2020.

      Watch Panga trailer here -

      Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 23:22 [IST]
